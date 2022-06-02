Drag Race season 12 alum Nicky Doll is set to host France's first spin-off of the Emmy-winning reality-competition series. See the season 1 cast!

In the words of Dida Ritz: Bonjour, ladies!

Mama RuPaul's Drag Race France has unveiled the group of 10 queens set to compete across the first French edition of the global franchise, which will be presided over by season 12 alum, head judge Nicky Doll.

Among the cast is the self-identified most-followed queen of France (who walked for Jean-Paul Gaultier's last Haute Couture collection), a bearded queen, a trans cabaret performer who also works as a voice actress, and the first queen to have her portrait run in Elle's French edition, according to a press release.

Drag Race France The cast of 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Joining Nicky on the panel are actress and TV host Daphné Bürki as well as DJ and LGBTQ+ activist Kiddy Smile.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be the mistress of ceremonies of this emblematic show, which is going to revolutionize French drag and give prominence to incredible queer artists!" Nicky previously said of Drag Race France in a statement. "So, start your engines, and may the best drag queen… win!"

See the full season 1 cast in their Drag Race France portraits below, along with mini bios provided by production company World of Wonder. Drag Race France premieres Saturday, June 25 on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app, followed by a regular weekly rollout beginning June 30.

Drag Race France Elips on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Elips

Official bio: After only two and a half years of drag experience, Elips placed 3rd in the first season of Drag Contest (an Instagram makeup contest) and won the Drag Games in 2021. Self-taught and very creative, Elips makes her own costumes and gives powerful, poetic performances. Since 2019, she has performed in Bordeaux, Paris, Toulouse, and Lyon, as well as on the stage of Bordeaux Pride in September 2021.

Drag Race France Kam Hugh on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Kam Hugh

Official bio: Kam Hugh grew up in Ardèche before discovering drag through RuPaul's Drag Race and the Parisian drag scene. For the past four years, Kam Hugh has worked as a professional makeup artist and drag queen. Kam Hugh shows her incredible makeup and fashion skills on YouTube and Instagram, and performs on stage regularly in Paris. She has also performed in the U.S., Belgium, and Austria for the most recent Life Ball. As the face of major cosmetic brands, she is the first French drag queen to have had her portrait in ELLE France.

Drag Race France La Big Bertha on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

La Big Bertha

Official bio: Born in Castres, La Big Bertha discovered cabaret and the drag scene early in childhood. After 10 years of experience, La Big Bertha is the ultimate French queen of burlesque. She has her own show, "La Bertha's Fantasia," at le Nouveau Casino theater in Paris. La Big Bertha travels and performs in prestigious cabarets, theaters, and operas all around France and worldwide.

Drag Race France Credit: World of Wonder

La Briochée

Official bio: Born in Royan, La Briochée discovered drag thanks to RuPaul's Drag Race. In May 2019, she started her career under the drag name MyëVe Märchen and entered two competitions: the Drag Me Upp and Drag Academy. As a trans woman, La Briochée fights for drag to be accessible to everyone, no matter identity, gender, body type, or origins. A creative actress and singer, La Briochée is a versatile drag queen. In June 2021, she joined the company of the iconic Parisian cabaret Madame Arthur and started a career as a voice actress.

Drag Race France La Grande Dame on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

La Grande Dame

Official bio: La Grande Dame discovered drag in Nice where she grew up, and started performing drag five years ago. La Grande Dame started in Nice's nightclubs (Le Swing and Le Glam) and in Paris where she became a key figure of the drag scene. She's the most followed French drag queen on Instagram and performs outside of France in Bruxelles, Venise, Monaco, and London. La Grande Dame has already walked many fashion runways, including for Jean-Paul Gaultier's last Haute Couture collection.

Drag Race France La Kahena on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

La Kahena

Official bio: Originally from Tunisia, La Kahena started her career in 2016 and chose to wear the name of the famous Berber queen and warrior of the 7th century. Currently La Kahena performs all over France and is known for her sharp aesthetic, comedy skills, and stage performances where she handles fire. She performed at the Superball in Amsterdam, Dragathon All Star and the first season of Clash of Tatas, for which she is now the Parisian host. Proud to represent French multiculturalism, La Kahena is also the first drag queen to have performed at l'Institut du Monde Arabe (Arab World Institute in Paris.)

Drag Race France Lolita Banana on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Lolita Banana

Official bio: Mexican Lolita Banana discovered drag in 2018 while working as a dancer at a campsite in Biscarrosse. Torn between her professional salsa career and competing in drag, Lolita Banana's persona helped her find the right balance between both. Since then, she has participated at Drag Me Up and performed in le Café de Paris, the B Boat and the Rainbowland Party in Nice. Lolita Banana is known for being the iconic host of The Brunch and Queen, the most famous drag brunch in Paris; as THE showgirl of the Parisian scene.

Drag Race France Lova Ladiva on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Lova Ladiva

Official bio: From Toulouse, Lova Ladiva discovered drag in 2009 through shows like "Matinée Groop" and Ibiza's "Supermartxe." She currently performs all over France, Spain, and New York, where she represented France at World Pride — commemorating the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. With her cheerful disposition and one-of-a-kind personality, Lova Ladiva carries herself with humor and extravagance.

Drag Race France Paloma on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Paloma

Official bio: From Clermont-Ferrand, Paloma was never afraid to personify female characters even at a young age. Gathering all her talents (acting, writing, directing, and sewing), Paloma started doing drag in 2018. She performs in solo acts and with the King Chefs and Drag Queens company in numerous Parisian clubs and cabarets. Paloma also made an eponymous short movie, coming out this year, and received an award at the Music and Cinema Festival of Marseille.

Drag Race France Soa de Muse on 'Drag Race France' season 1. | Credit: World of Wonder

Soa de Muse

Official bio: Soa de Muse discovered drag on YouTube by finding clips of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Originally from Martinique and living in Saint-Denis, Soa de Muse gets inspiration from their culture. Soa is a well rounded and captivating artist, talented in singing, dancing, comedy, and cabaret. Soa de Muse has been performing for almost 10 years around France and on iconic Parisian stages like Madame Arthur, L'Olympia, le Carreau du Temple, or l'Ahlambra. They opened their own cabaret, La Bouche, with 3 other artists, Porte de Clignancourt, in Paris.

Drag Race France premieres Saturday, June 25 on WOW Presents Plus.

