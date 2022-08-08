The French acting legend's name was "on the table" for a potential guest spot, according to the Drag Race France host and season 12 alum.

Nicky Doll says Drag Race France tried to get Isabelle Huppert to guest-judge: 'She was interested'

A queen of French cinéma nearly sat on her country's royal court of queer peers on Drag Race France season 1, according to host and drag superstar Nicky Doll.

Speaking exclusively to EW'S BINGE podcast (the full interview drops Tuesday), Nicky says that the French Drag Race spin-off wanted to bring Isabelle Huppert on as a guest judge for the current season, though her itinerary reportedly got in the way.

"Her name was actually on the table when we were sketching the first season," Nicky tells EW. "I think it was mostly scheduling. But we wanted to have her, for sure.... she's an icon, she's a legend, she is the moment."

Nicky stresses that they "totally, totally tried" and that "she was interested, so, never say never" about the Oscar-nominated and César-winning actress potentially appearing in the future.

"I got you John Paul Gaultier on episode 1," Nicky says with a laugh. "You think I can't get you Isabelle Huppert?"

Isabelle Huppert, Nicky Doll Isabelle Huppert was asked to join 'Drag Race France' season 1, says Nicky Doll. | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images; World of Wonder/WOW Presents Plus

EW has reached out to representatives for the Elle and Piano Teacher performer for more details.

Drag Race France premiered in June as the latest in a long line of international editions in the Emmy-winning franchise's family, with Nicky — a regular on the French drag scene — reigning over the panel of judges after competing on season 12 of the American original in 2020.

The finale of Drag Race France — featuring a showdown for the crown between finalists Soa de Muse, Paloma, and La Grande Dame — premieres Friday on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app in the United States. Nicky's full-season recap premieres Tuesday on the EW's BINGE feed, wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

