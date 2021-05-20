RuPaul's Drag Race España revs up las reinas in season 1 trailer

Supremme de Luxe heats up the competition in the Drag Race España season 1 trailer.

Las reinas are ready to reign in RuPaul's Drag Race España season 1 trailer.

The preview for Spain's first RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off teases Werk Room shenanigans (can anyone explain the image of a queen wearing a babushka while staring through a noodle strainer?) and runway excellence, with host Supremme de Luxe welcoming co-panelists Ana Locking, Javier Calvo, and Javier Ambrossi to the main stage to judge the competition alongside her.

"This is our opportunity to impress you," de Luxe says to the audience in the video, before delivering Mama Ru's famous call to action for the queens: "Racers, start your engines, and may the best drag queen win!"

Among the 10 chicas vying for the title of Spain's Next Drag Superstar are a fashion designer, several musical artists, beauty queens, a queen named after "The Macarena," and a non-binary, indigenous ballroom star.

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 trailer welcomes the queens to the Werk Room. | Credit: World of Wonder

RuPaul's Drag Race España season 1 premieres Sunday, May 30 via the WOW Presents Plus app — the same day new episodes debut on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain. Watch the teaser trailer above.

Drag Race España RuPaul's 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast revealed. | Credit: World of Wonder

