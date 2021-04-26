Meet the 10 queens who will compete for the Spanish crown on Drag Race España season 1.

RuPaul's Drag Race Streaming Options

Buenos días, divas! RuPaul's Drag Race España cast is here!

Days after Los Angeles beauty Symone took the crown on Friday's RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 finale, the global franchise is trotting a new crop of queens onto the scene with the Drag Race España season 1 cast reveal. Spain's first Drag Race spin-off will feature 10 chicas vying for the title, including a fashion designer, several musically inclined artists, beauty queens, a doll named after "The Macarena," and a non-binary, indigenous ballroom performer.

Drag Race España RuPaul's 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast revealed. | Credit: World of Wonder

Drag Race España will be hosted by Spanish drag superstar Supremme de Luxe, with Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi, and Ana Locking serving on the panel. A revolving door of guest judges will occupy the panel's remaining seat throughout the first season.

Though an exact day has yet to be announced, the Drag Race España premiere date is slated to land sometime in May on production company World of Wonder's WOW Presents Plus in the United States and on the ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain.

Another international edition, Drag Race Down Under — which EW exclusively revealed will feature Kylie Minogue and Taika Waititi as guest judges — debuts May 1 on the same service.

Meet the Drag Race España season 1 cast below.

Hugaceo Crujiente

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Hugaceo Crujiente. | Credit: World of Wonder

Pupi Poisson

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Pupi Poisson. | Credit: World of Wonder

Inti

Drag Race España 'Drag Race España' season 1 cast member Inti poses for Spain's 'Drag Race' premiere. | Credit: World of Wonder

Dovima Nurmi

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Dovima Nurmi. | Credit: World of Wonder

Sagittaria

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Sagittaria. | Credit: World of Wonder

Carmen Farala

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Carmen Farala. | Credit: World of Wonder

Killer Queen

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Killer Queen. | Credit: World of Wonder

Drag Vulcano

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Vulcano. | Credit: World of Wonder

Arantxa Castilla La Mancha

Drag Race España 'Drag Race Espana' season 1 cast member Hugaceo Crujiente. | Credit: World of Wonder

The Macarena

Drag Race España Credit: World of Wonder

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 12 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: