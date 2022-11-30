EW has an exclusive peek at the new show, which features eight Filipino drag artists competing in hilariously menacing challenges.

Bow down to RuPaul's Drag Race legend Manila Luzon as the Philippines' official underground "Drag Lord" in EW's exclusive first-look trailer for her upcoming reality competition series Drag Den.

The Drag Race season 3, All Stars 1, and All Stars 4 icon takes the reins of her own show in the preview (above), which welcomes an eclectic cast of eight Filipino drag artists who'll compete for a panel of judges and mentors, including Luzon, "Drag Dealer" Nicole Cordoves, "Drag Runner" Sassa Gurl, and "Drag Enforcer" Catriona Gray.

Drag Den on Prime Video Manila Luzon debuts first 'Drag Den' trailer. | Credit: Amazon Prime Video (3)

Manila oversees the contest from a gritty lair beneath the streets of the country's capital city, where the cast debuts stunning runway creations. The trailer teases the first challenge's theme, Pinoy National Symbols — the results of which prompt a hilarious reaction from Manila.

"Creative! We've got sexy! We've got quite disturbing!" she says of the cast's designs, later proclaiming: "I have never been more proud to be Filipino than I am looking at all of you."

The clip concludes with two contestants squaring off in a hilariously menacing setup that features a giant mace drop from the ceiling before swaying dangerously close to them.

The season 1 Drag Den cast includes queens O-A, Maria Cristina, Aries Night, Barbie-Q, Shewarma, Pura Luka Vega, Naia, and Lady Gagita.

"When I went to the Philippines several years ago, I was amazed by the talent and dedication that these queens put into the art form of drag. I tried everything I could to help showcase and shine a spotlight on them," Manila previously told EW of the new show. "I'm excited that we're going to create an opportunity similar to [what] RuPaul and World of Wonder have given to me. I'm so excited to be able to give back in some way. In the Philippines, the drag scene is still quite small and underground, so I'm excited to bring it to the forefront. Hopefully, they'll have a similar journey that I've had and that the rest of us queens have had [and] we'll take over the world, one little island at a time!"

Drag Den with Manila Luzon premieres Dec. 8 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch EW's exclusive trailer for the new series above.

