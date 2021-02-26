RuPaul's Drag Race Close Streaming Options

We already know a pandemic can't dampen the resilience of the global drag community. But a wig shortage? That's another story.

EW's exclusive preview (below) of the upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can't Keep a Good Queen Down sees the season 13 queens discussing the difficulties of preparing for the biggest stage of their lives amid worldwide disruptions caused by coronavirus closures and lockdowns — the biggest of which appeared to be an emergency drainage of the world's essential lace-front resources.

"All of the easily accessible things that wouldn't be a problem are all of a sudden really difficult. There's a wig shortage! There's not enough lace-front wigs to go around in the entire world!" Denali says in the preview, remembering the panic. Kandy Muse adds: "How the world runs out of wigs is beyond me. I don't understand that. But, it happened!"

Also in short supply? Sky-high stilettos, as reigning Rusical challenge winner Rosé remembers attempting to get her looks together while fabric stores remained closed and online orders crept along at the pace of Priyanka sashaying down the Canada's Drag Race runway. The New Yorker says she found a pair of shoes she could wear to set, but that they were only available in her size "in the glow-in-the-dark shade of bright lime green." So, she improvised, and purchased 10 pairs and painted them all different colors.

Though Gottmik was able to visit one fabric store that remained open in Los Angeles, the performer donned a "DIY hazmat suit" to shop, which included a bedazzled pair of sunglasses, a plastic mask, and a can of disinfectant.

Image zoom

Closing out the clip, Olivia Lux admits the preparation process was difficult, but the improvisation required of all the queens reminded her of the true spirit of the art form.

"That's the roots of drag, right?" she says. "Taking something you already have or something you didn't think could be something greater, and actually making it greater!"

The RuPaul's Drag Race: Corona Can't Keep a Good Queen Down documentary feature premieres Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, in place of a new episode of the main competition. New episodes of Drag Race season 13 continue Friday, March 5. Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: