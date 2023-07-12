Drag Race Brazil host announced as Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen

The singer and global drag superstar will preside over the panel on Drag Race Brazil.
By Joey Nolfi July 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Grag Queenthe drag vocalist of Brazil — is making her voice heard once again as the Drag Race Brazil host.

The Queen of the Universe singing competition winner will preside over the Drag Race Brazil season 1 panel, production company World of Wonder and Paramount+ announced Wednesday.

Grag Queen to host 'Drag Race Brazil'
| Credit: MTV/Paramount+

Born in Canela, a city in the Serra Gaúcha mountains, Grag Queen rose to international prominence as the winner of Queen of the Universe's inaugural season, thanks to her stunning vocal prowess and jaw-dropping looks on the stage.

In addition to her work as a drag entertainer, Grag Queen has released a string of singles, including "Party Everyday," "Milkshake," and "Que Passa."

Grag Queen joins a growing roster of international drag artists presiding over RuPaul's global empire of RuPaul's Drag Race spin-offs, also including Drag Race Mexico's Valentina and Lolita Banana and Drag Race France's Nicky Doll, among others.

Drag Race Brazil season 1 premieres soon on WOW Presents Plus globally and in the United States, while it will air on MTV and Paramount+ in Latin America.

