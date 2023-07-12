The singer and global drag superstar will preside over the panel on Drag Race Brazil.

Drag Race Brazil host announced as Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen

Grag Queen — the drag vocalist of Brazil — is making her voice heard once again as the Drag Race Brazil host.

The Queen of the Universe singing competition winner will preside over the Drag Race Brazil season 1 panel, production company World of Wonder and Paramount+ announced Wednesday.

Grag Queen to host 'Drag Race Brazil' Grag Queen to host 'Drag Race Brazil' | Credit: MTV/Paramount+

Born in Canela, a city in the Serra Gaúcha mountains, Grag Queen rose to international prominence as the winner of Queen of the Universe's inaugural season, thanks to her stunning vocal prowess and jaw-dropping looks on the stage.

In addition to her work as a drag entertainer, Grag Queen has released a string of singles, including "Party Everyday," "Milkshake," and "Que Passa."

Drag Race Brazil season 1 premieres soon on WOW Presents Plus globally and in the United States, while it will air on MTV and Paramount+ in Latin America.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: