Meet the Drag Race Brasil season 1 cast of queens and their fabulous promo looks
RuPaul's Drag Race production company World of Wonder announced Wednesday the Drag Race Brasil season 1 cast of queens, including 12 Brazilian beauties set to compete for the nation's first Drag Race crown.
The cast includes a queen who transitions between "beauty and monstrosity" and a contestant who bills herself as the "daughter of the darkness of the north," alongside a pop DJ, a fashion photographer, and a "gourmet clown," among others.
Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen will host Drag Race Brasil as the second Drag Race spin-off set in South America, following Chile's The Switch Drag Race, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2018. Other recent international adaptations of the show include the ongoing Drag Race France, Drag Race Mexico, and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 3.
The Drag Race Brasil season 1 premiere date is set for Aug. 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and globally, excluding Brazil, where it will debut on Paramount+ (where it will be available in the U.S. at a later date) as well as MTV.
Drag Race Brasil season 1 cast of queens
Aquarela
Official bio: Aquarela is a drag queen from Minas Gerais who seeks to deliver versatility in her montages and performances. Due to an exaggerated look, Aquarela is seen as a "gourmet clown," a trait apparent through stunning makeup and an unpredictable personality.
Betina Polaroid
Official bio: Flash and pose! A photographer, Betina Polaroid has now come out from behind the camera to throw herself on stage and screen as a drag queen, decked out in vintage and rock star print.
Dallas de Vil
Official bio: Dallas is a pop DJ who teleports any dance floor into the future. This multi-talented artist is a progressive activist, and believes in entertainment as a platform for revolution.
Diva More
Official bio: Diva More is defined by beauty, fashion and a lot of clowning! She lives in a fantasy and is the queen of the green screen.
Hellena Malditta
Official bio: Hellena is a versatile queen with an acidic sense of humor and a unique elegance that transitions between beauty and monstrosity.
Melusine Sparkle
Official bio: Melusine Sparkle is a drag performer who explores art in a playful and unique way, transporting all who watch her to the fantasy world in which she lives.
Miranda Lebrão
Official bio: Miranda Lebrão is a visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, defined by debauchery, drama, and the infinite capacity of transformism.
Naza
Official bio: Naza is a combination of authenticity, boldness and, of course, a touch of trouble. She's a fun girl that's full of enthusiasm, but when the conversation turns serious, she never holds back. Turn on the turbo mode, because whoever is too slow will be left behind.
Organzza
Official bio: Drag performer and visual artist, Organzza mixes Afrofuturism with Carnival. Organzza is inspired by the artistic expressions of a child who plays while making art.
Rubi Ocean
Official bio: Rubi is a drag queen passionate about fashion and sewing. Their experiences in the artistic scene of the Brazilian cerrado reverberate in an authentic and meaning-laden expression!
Shannon Skarllet
Official bio: She exudes beauty! Shannon Skarllet is a visual artist who mixes beauty, dancing and a lot of drama. Make no mistake, she has what it takes to win you over.
Tristan Soledade
Official bio: Daughter of the darkness of the north, Tristan Soledade is part of the Thematic Art Movement and uses drag art to expose the insurgencies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community in the northern part of the country.
