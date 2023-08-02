A queen who transitions between "beauty and monstrosity" joins a pop DJ, a fashion photographer, and a "gourmet clown" on Brazil's Drag Race edition.

Meet the Drag Race Brasil season 1 cast of queens and their fabulous promo looks

Get those Brazil nuts in front of my face!

RuPaul's Drag Race production company World of Wonder announced Wednesday the Drag Race Brasil season 1 cast of queens, including 12 Brazilian beauties set to compete for the nation's first Drag Race crown.

The cast includes a queen who transitions between "beauty and monstrosity" and a contestant who bills herself as the "daughter of the darkness of the north," alongside a pop DJ, a fashion photographer, and a "gourmet clown," among others.

Grag Queen to host 'Drag Race Brazil' Grag Queen to host 'Drag Race Brazil' | Credit: MTV/Paramount+

Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen will host Drag Race Brasil as the second Drag Race spin-off set in South America, following Chile's The Switch Drag Race, which ran for two seasons between 2015 and 2018. Other recent international adaptations of the show include the ongoing Drag Race France, Drag Race Mexico, and RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 3.

The Drag Race Brasil season 1 premiere date is set for Aug. 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States and globally, excluding Brazil, where it will debut on Paramount+ (where it will be available in the U.S. at a later date) as well as MTV.

Drag Race Brasil season 1 cast of queens

Drag Race Brasil Promo Photos 'Drag Race Brasil' season 1 cast of queens. | Credit: World of Wonder

Aquarela

Official bio: Aquarela is a drag queen from Minas Gerais who seeks to deliver versatility in her montages and performances. Due to an exaggerated look, Aquarela is seen as a "gourmet clown," a trait apparent through stunning makeup and an unpredictable personality.

AQUARELA Aquarela's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Betina Polaroid

Official bio: Flash and pose! A photographer, Betina Polaroid has now come out from behind the camera to throw herself on stage and screen as a drag queen, decked out in vintage and rock star print.

BETINA POLAROID Betina Polaroid's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Dallas de Vil

Official bio: Dallas is a pop DJ who teleports any dance floor into the future. This multi-talented artist is a progressive activist, and believes in entertainment as a platform for revolution.

DALLAS DE VIL Dallas de Vil's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Diva More

Official bio: Diva More is defined by beauty, fashion and a lot of clowning! She lives in a fantasy and is the queen of the green screen.

DIVA MORE Diva More's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Hellena Malditta

Official bio: Hellena is a versatile queen with an acidic sense of humor and a unique elegance that transitions between beauty and monstrosity.

HELLENA MALDITTA Hellena Malditta's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Melusine Sparkle

Official bio: Melusine Sparkle is a drag performer who explores art in a playful and unique way, transporting all who watch her to the fantasy world in which she lives.

MELUSINE SPARKLE Melusine Sparkle's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Miranda Lebrão

Official bio: Miranda Lebrão is a visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, defined by debauchery, drama, and the infinite capacity of transformism.

MIRANDA LEBRAO Miranda Lebrão's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Naza

Official bio: Naza is a combination of authenticity, boldness and, of course, a touch of trouble. She's a fun girl that's full of enthusiasm, but when the conversation turns serious, she never holds back. Turn on the turbo mode, because whoever is too slow will be left behind.

NAZA Naza's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Organzza

Official bio: Drag performer and visual artist, Organzza mixes Afrofuturism with Carnival. Organzza is inspired by the artistic expressions of a child who plays while making art.

ORGANZZA Organzza's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Rubi Ocean

Official bio: Rubi is a drag queen passionate about fashion and sewing. Their experiences in the artistic scene of the Brazilian cerrado reverberate in an authentic and meaning-laden expression!

RUBI OCEAN Rubi Ocean's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Shannon Skarllet

Official bio: She exudes beauty! Shannon Skarllet is a visual artist who mixes beauty, dancing and a lot of drama. Make no mistake, she has what it takes to win you over.

SHANNON SKARLLET Shannon Skarllet's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Tristan Soledade

Official bio: Daughter of the darkness of the north, Tristan Soledade is part of the Thematic Art Movement and uses drag art to expose the insurgencies of the LGBTQIAPN+ community in the northern part of the country.

TRISTAN SOLEDADE Tristan Soledade's 'Drag Race Brasil' promo look. | Credit: World of Wonder

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions from the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: