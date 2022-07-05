Rita joins Brooke Lynn Hytes, Nicky Doll, and Jiggly Caliente as Mama Ru's Drag Race alums holding permanent positions on franchise judging panels.

Canada's Drag Race queen Rita Baga to host RuPaul's Drag Race Belgique: 'My biggest dream comes true'

Rita Baga is booking a trip to Belgium for the latest installment in the RuPaul's Drag Race empire.

The Canada's Drag Race season 1 finalist will host season 1 of Drag Race Belgique, according to new posts from the French-Canadian queen and the Belgium's spin-off's official Instagram account.

"My biggest dream comes true as I'm thrilled to announce that I've been chosen to host a Drag Race franchise," Rita wrote. "Can't wait to show you the talented queens that are reigning in the beautiful Belgium, this country that has been my home few years ago when I was completing my university degree. The drag scene in Belgium is vibrant, dynamic and unique!"

EW has reached out to representatives for production company World of Wonder to confirm Rita's position on the panel.

Rita joins fellow Drag Race alums from the American version like Brooke Lynn Hytes (Canada's Drag Race), Nicky Doll (Drag Race France), and Jiggly Caliente (Drag Race Philippines) as permanent fixtures on spin-off panels around the world.

WOW previously unveiled Belgium's international edition in April, noting that the series will air in French with subtitles on the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming service as well as a local network in its native region.

"Drag is a universal language, and Drag Race continues to attract global viewers, so we are thrilled to introduce a fierce new group of queens with Drag Race Belgique," said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato — executive producers alongside RuPaul and Tom Campbell — in a statement. "As our drag family continues to grow, we look forward to watching these Belgium queens sashay onto our screens."

Drag Race Belgique joins the ever-expanding global queendom fronted by Mama Ru, with other iterations of the Emmy-winning franchise popping up in Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Holland, Australia, Italy, Spain, and France, with future seasons set to premiere soon in the Philippines and Sweden.

Rita Baga Rita Baga to host 'Drag Race Belgique' | Credit: World of Wonder

A global all-star edition, RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World, debuted in February, with Irish queen Blu Hydrangea taking the series' first cross-border crown. A Canadian version — Canada's Drag Race vs. the World — is also coming soon.

