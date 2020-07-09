Watch Mateo discover a secret message from Ferrah after their memorable conflict over an alleged lie in last week's Werk Room.

Even dearly departed RuGirls can cause a tectonic shift in the Werk Room from beyond the grave.

EW's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 picks up amid the fallout from India Ferrah's controversial elimination, which came after the Las Vegas showgirl's bombshell allegation that season 3 alum Alexis Mateo had previously mounted a campaign to oust front-running queen Shea Couleé from the competition.

While the queens work on their barbecue-inspired ball looks, Blair St. Clair finds a sweet note and a gift from Ferrah at her workstation, while Couleé finds a cryptic one left for her that ends with a subtle reference to last week's drama: "Shea, I'm so honored and blessed to have gotten to know you and work with you. You're such an amazing person and kind spirit. I love you so much. Keep turning it. P.S.: I've got you."

The queens ask their sisters who else received a note from Ferrah, and Mateo discovers one at her station, too.

"I got one, I think, but I don't want to read it," Mateo says while Jujubee paces around the work room comically searching for her own letter. "It's not important to me right now."

Watch Mateo spill the contents of Ferrah's note on the newest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. For now, check out EW's exclusive teaser above, and read comprehensive season coverage in our Drag Race digital cover story here.

