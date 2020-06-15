Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman cast reunites to reminisce about life on the Western drama

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman type TV Show genre Medical

Dr. Quinn has just the right medicine for her legions of fans: a reunion back in Colorado Springs.

The cast of the CBS drama Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman — Jane Seymour (title role), Joe Lando (Byron Sully), William Shockley (Hank Lawson), Chad Allen (Matthew Cooper), Shawn Toovey (Brian Cooper), Alley Mills (Majorie Quinn), Frank Collison (Horace Bing), Henry Sanders (Robert E.), Jessica Bowman (Colleen Cooper), Jonelle Allen (Grace) and Jason Adams (Preston Lodge) — reunited via Zoom to reminisce about life on the Western drama. Dr. Quinn ran from 1993 to 1998 on Saturdays and was the last successful Western to air on broadcast TV.

For those who don't remember Dr. Quinn, the series kicked off in 1867 and centered on Michaela Quinn (Seymour), a doctor who moves to Colorado Springs to set up a practice. Creator Beth Sullivan has a few stories of her own, too.

During their Zoom reunion, the cast looks back on free concerts by Johnny Cash (who guest-starred on the show as Kid Cole), and fun moments with the late great Barbara Babcock (who played Dorothy Jennings) and Orson Bean (Loren Bray).

Old episodes of the drama can be streamed on CBS All Access. Watch the reunion above.

