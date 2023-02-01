"There is so much more I wish to do."

Dr. Phil will no longer be accepting new patients.

After 21 years, the daytime talk show hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw will officially come to an end following its 2022-23 season.

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," Dr. Phil said in a statement. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

Dr. Phil is ending his talk show after 21 seasons.

This isn't the last we'll see of Dr. Phil. The clinical psychologist is planning to announce a "strategic prime-time partnership" in early 2024 that will "expand his reach and increase his impact on television and viewers," per a press release.

He added, "I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values."

After making spotlight appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show throughout the '90s, Dr. Phil premiered his own TV series in September 2002. Throughout the past two decades, the host has doled out advice to his guests for a variety of issues, ranging from mental and physical health ailments to family disputes.

He also launched a few memes along the way, most notably the infamous "Cash Me Ousside" teen, a.k.a rapper Bhad Bhabie.

