Dr. Fauci says Brad Pitt 'did a great job' impersonating him on Saturday Night Live

When doing an impression of a famous person, there's no higher praise than when that person gives their stamp of approval. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks Brad Pitt "did a great job" playing him recently on Saturday Night Live.

Fauci, the leading public health expert on the White House coronavirus task force, praised Pitt's impersonation of him during an interview with Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia on Monday. "I think he did great," he said. "I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors."

He added, "Everything he said on SNL is what's going on. He did a pretty good job of putting everything together."

What Fauci enjoyed most about the skit was how Pitt took time to thank those fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. "I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers," Fauci said. "So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person."

Earlier this month, Fauci joked that Pitt was his pick for who should play him on Saturday Night Live, and he got his wish over the weekend. SNL's second at-home episode kicked off with Pitt portraying Fauci for the cold open, thanking "all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails." At the end of the prerecorded sketch, Pitt took off his wig and broke character. "To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line. And now, live — kinda — from all across America, it's Saturday night."

