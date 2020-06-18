Awkward! Pauly D and Vinny try to make peace with exes in Double Shot at Love clip

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny type TV Show genre Reality

As season 1 of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny came to an end, it seemed like a certainty that Nikki and Maria would be the ladies winning the hearts of the Jersey Shore stars. And yet, both were shocked to get rejected, with Pauly even deciding to pick rolling solo over Nikki. The hard feelings are still there with all four reunited for season 2, which features them and other Double Shot alums living together in Las Vegas.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday's episode, the guys try to squash the awkwardness by taking the girls aside. But, instead of doing it themselves, they decide to speak privately with each other's exes, leading to even more awkwardness.

"Don't be bitter, be better," Vinny and Pauly separately declare, much to the eye-roll chagrin of Maria and Nikki.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore duo has decided to be everywhere. Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV marks the season 3 finale of Jersey Shore Family Vacation (we already miss you, Snooki!), which will be followed by Double of Shot of Love. And come next Thursday, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny will premiere with back-to-back episodes after another Double Shot. Seems like GTL might now stand for Gym, Television, Laundry.

Watch the Double Shot drama above.

