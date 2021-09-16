"It's not every day you can find a guy that's going to paint your nails and watch porn with you."

Before Double Shot at Love returns Thursday night to MTV, we have the exclusive look at the super trailer for season 3, which finds Vinny Guadagnino once again searching for his sweetheart (no, not Sammi), this time with the help of BFF DJ Pauly D and Pauly's girlfriend, Nikki, whom he met on season 1.

"It's not every day you can find a guy that's going to paint your nails and watch porn with you," says one of the women competing in this messy, tear-filled, pitch-perfect combination of Jersey Shore and The Bachelor.

Double Shot at Love Pauly, Vinny, Nikki 'Double Shot at Love' features DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Pauly D's girlfriend, Nikki. | Credit: MTV

But the biggest takeaway from the trailer is the presence of Vinny's ex Maria. (Last month, we did ask, "Maria, where art thou?") The fan favorite literally already had a double shot at love with Vinny, having formed a romantic connection with him over both previous seasons.

"I am super excited for this season of Double Shot at Love," she tells EW. "Meeting all the new women and interacting with them was definitely a strange experience, especially when they're all dating your ex in front of you. I had a different perspective than the other women with the history that Vinny and I have. Nonetheless, I'm glad I could scope out the scene, meet the prospective ladies, and see what their true intentions were with dating Vinny."

Double Shot at Love premieres Thursday at 9 p.m ET/PT on MTV. Watch the extended trailer for it above.