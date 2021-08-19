We got the scoop on Vinny's return to the dating world. Plus, what's in store for Floribama Shore.

Are you ready for another round of Double Shot at Love?

EW can exclusively reveal that Sept. 16 will mark the return of the charming MTV dating series that made EW TV critic Darren Franich declare, "I caught feelings for Double Shot at Love, bro."

The third season for Jersey Shore stars and BFFs Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D puts a spin on the show's original premise, in which the duo was looking for love together, because Pauly eventually found it through the show. Now, Pauly and his Double Shot contestant-turned-girlfriend Nikki are teaming up to help the ever-single Vinny find his Shot girl (Maria, where art thou?).

"I definitely had hesitations, because I'm a bit pessimistic when it comes to the whole dating thing, and I'm picky and shy, and me being the center of attention and juggling 20 women at the same time is not something that I would normally do," Guadagnino told EW in 2019 ahead of season 1. "But I like to take chances and experience new things, so I was open to it, and that's why it's called A Shot at Love, because I was taking a shot at it."

The Sept. 16 Shore takeover will be coupled with the season 4B premiere of Floribama Shore, with the Jersey Shore successor's cast members heading to Georgia.

Get an exclusive look at both series above.