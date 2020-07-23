Watch The Situation help Pauly and Vinny's romantic situations in Double Shot clip
Pauly D and Vinny have got a situation — and The Situation.
In an exclusive clip from Thursday's Double Shot at Love, Mike, a.k.a. The Situation is out of prison and visiting his Jersey Shore roommates Pauly and Vinny in Las Vegas, where they've been working and living with their season 1 exes.
Mr. and Mrs. Situation (Lauren) use the trip as an excuse to chat up their friends' most scorned exes, Maria and Nikki. The conversations seem to go so well that word is Mike is considering changing the GTL is tan to "talk to the women who my famous pals dumped on an MTV dating show."
Watch the Double Shot drama above, and tune in to MTV on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET for the full episode.
