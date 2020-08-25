Dorinda Medley is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City

Dorinda Medley has had enough of making it nice on The Real Housewives of New York City .

On Tuesday, the highly quotable reality star announced on Instagram that she is exiting the long-running Bravo show on the tail end of its 12th season.

In the caption, Medley writes that the show "was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."

She adds, "I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

Medley's castmates both past and present have wished her well, with Bethenny Frankel commenting "❌⭕️❌⭕️," and Ramona Singer writing "all the same to you 💕."

The brutally honest Housewife joined the series in the seventh season and quickly became a fan favorite thanks to explosive holiday group getaways at her manor in the Berkshires, as well as vulnerable moments like her and Carole Radziwill bonding over the deaths of their husbands.

Medley has already shot her final reunion, which is set to air in September.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Related content: