Michael Keaton is a doctor at ground zero of the opioid crisis in Dopesick trailer

Hulu is taking on the opioid crisis.

From executive producers Danny Strong and Michael Keaton, Dopesick tells the story of how one company launched the worst drug epidemic in American history. Keaton himself stars as Dr. Finnix, a small-town Virginia doctor who's brought a new, supposedly non-addictive drug to help his patients. It's called OxyContin, and it won't take long for him to figure out the truth about it.

The series follows OxyContin's creation and its impact, from the members of the Sackler family who developed it to the DEA agents and lawyers who tried to stop it, and of course, the doctors who prescribed it and how it affected their patients' lives.

The eight-episode series also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. You can watch the new trailer above.

Dopesick premieres Oct. 13 on Hulu.