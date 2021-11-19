Finished Dopesick? Here's one way you can help people affected by addiction

Based on Beth Macy's 2018 book of the same name, Hulu's limited series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever, chronicles the devastating rise of the opioid epidemic in America. Over the course of eight episodes, it offers numerous tales of those affected by the creation and sale of OxyContin, from the members of the Sackler Family, who launched the drug at Purdue Pharma, to the small-town miners who became addicts simply by trusting their doctors' prescriptions.

But this often infuriating story isn't without its heroes. A particularly powerful moment in Dopesick's final episode arrives when Sister Beth Davies (played by Meagan Fay) refuses Purdue Pharma's hush money in order to keep trying to help the people affected by addiction in her region.

Dopesick Meagan Fay as Sister Beth Davies in 'Dopesick' | Credit: Hulu

And now, the real-life Sister Beth Davies is asking for help.

"She's still in Appalachia doing exactly what we see her doing in the show: providing therapy and treatment for people with opioid use disorder," series creator Danny Strong says, "and she's 88 and works 12 hours a day."

So when Sister Beth emailed Macy and said she would have to close her doors because she was running out of money, Macy and Strong started a GoFundMe.

As Macy writes on its page: "For a quarter-century, Sister Beth has worked to counsel Purdue Pharma's stigmatized victims from her Addiction Education Center in Pennington Gap. The donor who funded Beth's counseling center died of cancer recently ... Danny and I are raising money so Sister Beth can stop worrying about keeping her counseling center afloat, and to help her partner agency, the nearby Family Crisis Support Services in Norton, which provides shelter and other support services for many of the region's neediest."

So far, they've raised more than $30,000 to help Sister Beth. But as Strong says, "I want to keep it going."

You can see more of Sister Beth's story on Dopesick, now airing on Hulu, and you can donate to her clinic on her GoFundMe page.