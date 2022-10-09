Doom Patrol star remembers his very first scene: 'Going up a donkey's ass'

Series stars Joivan Wade, April Bowlby, and Michelle Gomez tell EW about their most absurd experiences on the surreal superhero series at New York Comic Con.

There's no show quite like Doom Patrol, that's for sure. Yes, it's a superhero series based on DC Comics characters, and there are a lot of those around these days. But what separates Doom Patrol from the likes of The Flash is the absurd, surreal tone — which became clear to the actors right from the start.

When Doom Patrol stars Joivan Wade (Cyborg), April Bowlby (Rita Farr), and Michelle Gomez (Madame Rouge) stopped by EW's video suite at New York Comic Con on Sunday, Wade revealed that his very first day on set involved his character "going up a donkey's ass." In fairness, said ass was an interdimensional portal.

"That was my introduction to the series. It happened straightaway," Wade says. "I came in with episode 2, so that was the first thing that happened. It was a great introduction. Things have gotten a lot weirder and a lot more wacky, but that was a great place to start."

Longtime Doom Patrol viewers will remember that this incident happens in the series' second episode, "Donkey Patrol." The characters have been through even more since then, and as season 4 approaches, they've finally decided to get over their individual issues and unite as a team.

"You find the Doom Patrol in a space where we have finally made the decision that we have to become a team. We've been fighting that for the last three seasons," Wade says. "That's where you find us. We're on a journey of actual time travel to something that's actually unexpected and very surprising, which lands us in a space where we have to decide what to do: Is it the fate of the world, or the fate of the Doom Patrol?

Gomez only joined the series in season 3, and said it was like jumping on a moving train.

"I literally had to just grab on and hold on for dear life, and get swept up into the madness of it all," Gomez says. "It was incredible."

