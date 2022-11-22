Doom Patrol season 4 trailer teases time travel and the secret of the team's immortality

Brendan Fraser's Robotman reverts back to his human form as part of stopping 'the Immortus Project' from destroying the world.

One of Doom Patrol's lingering mysteries concerns how its misfit superheroes have managed to live so long. After all, some members of the team — like Negative Man/Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk) and Rita Farr (April Bowlby) — have been part of the Doom Patrol for decades. You could chalk up their longevity to a side effect of their superpowers, but what's really going on?

Well, the new trailer for season 4 promises that upcoming episodes will answer that query.

"Haven't you wondered why you've looked exactly the same for decades?" Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard) asks the team. He also says, rather ominously, that "Immortus is real, and it's coming."

General Immortus was a member of the Brotherhood of Evil in the Doom Patrol comics, but the show seems to have a slightly different take. Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) says that "the Immortus Project" was "the pursuit of immortality."

The answer lies in the past, so after traveling back in time we see the team as their younger selves. Robotman/Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan) reverts back to his human self (Fraser), as does Larry. Cyborg (Joivan Wade) is a teenager with braces again.

Watch the trailer above. Doom Patrol season 4 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, Dec. 8.

