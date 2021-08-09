Psychedelic Doom Patrol season 3 teaser previews the arrival of classic villains

Get a peek at the Brain and Monsieur Mallah in the first look at the new season of the strangest superhero show.

Are you ready for more Doom Patrol? The first two seasons of the misfit superhero series (which began on the now-defunct DC Universe platform but has since moved over to HBO Max) were heavily inspired by writer Grant Morrison's psychedelic run on Doom Patrol comics in the '80s, but these DC characters have a longer lineage than that. The Doom Patrol team was originally created by Arnold Drake and Bob Haney back in 1963, and the psychedelic teaser for the upcoming season 3 of the TV adaptation looks like it will be reaching back to some classic characters.

The teaser, released Monday by HBO Max, is only a minute long, and mostly focuses on previewing the aesthetic of season 3 with psychedelic collages of the characters. But we do get some juicy previews of what to expect — namely, that classic Doom Patrol villains The Brain and Monsieur Mallah are finally arriving this season.

The Brain is a disembodied brain put in a cybernetic receptacle, and Monsieur Mallah is a talking gorilla who is also French. They are founding members of the Brotherhood of Evil, and in Morrison's comics they even developed a romantic relationship. Yes, a romance between a disembodied brain and a French gorilla. This is Doom Patrol, baby!

Viewers can also look forward to the return of Supernatural star Mark Sheppard as Willoughby Kipling. "We're all the way through the looking glass now," he says as the teaser ends.

Doom Patrol season 3 premieres Sept. 23 on HBO Max. Check out the new teaser above.

