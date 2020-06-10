Doom Patrol season 2 trailer reintroduces the world's weirdest superhero team

Doom Patrol (TV series) type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

Between protests, politics, and a pandemic, 2020 already feels like one of the weirdest years in recent memory. So what better time for the weirdest superhero team in pop culture to make a triumphant return? Doom Patrol returns for season 2 on both HBO Max and DC Universe later this month, and a new trailer dropped Wednesday to give fans a taste of what to expect.

Image zoom HBO Max

There will probably be plenty of HBO Max subscribers who never watched DC Universe, so for their benefit the new Doom Patrol trailer reintroduces the team. There's Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), the woman with multiple personalities who each have their own superpower; Negative Man (played by Matthew Zuk, voiced by Matt Bomer), a former Air Force ace whose body was burned in an accident that also gave him the power to project an astral consciousness; Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), a golden-age Hollywood actress whose career was derailed by an accident that gave her stretching powers; Cyborg (Joivan Wade), a young superhero whose scientist father turned him cybernetic to save him after a terrible accident; and Robotman (played by Riley Shanahan, voiced by Brendan Fraser), a former hotshot race-car driver whose brain was implanted in a clanky mechanical body after a devastating car accident.

Surely you'll have noticed how many times the word accident pops up in discussing these origin stories. Well, the trailer for Doom Patrol season 2 starts off by reiterating the final twist of season 1: All these so-called accidents were intentional experiments inflicted on these characters by Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), who was seeking a path to immortality so that he could protect his powerful young daughter. Now that daughter, Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), has emerged, and according to Caulder, "She will unleash hell on earth, and you will be powerless to stop it." Dorothy has the power to bring her imaginary friends to life, which sounds a lot less silly when a gigantic antlered bear monster is suddenly materializing in front of you.

First, though, the Doom Patrol characters have to deal with a more pressing problem: They're still shrunk down to Ant-Man size following the season 1 finale. Seriously, you should catch up.

Doom Patrol season 2 debuts three episodes on HBO Max and DC Universe on June 25. Watch the new trailer above.

