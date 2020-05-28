Dorothy Spinner arrives, Mark Sheppard returns in Doom Patrol season 2 first look photos

If you're anything like us, then your main reaction to this week's launch of HBO Max has been, "but how long until Doom Patrol season 2?"

Well, okay, maybe you're more excited about the Friends reunion special or Studio Ghibli coming to streaming for the first time or any of the other things in the newly-launched library. But this is good news for you as well: Doom Patrol season 2 is on the way soon, and EW has an exclusive first look at images from the new season before it kicks off June 25 on both HBO Max and its original home on DC Universe.

The first episode of Doom Patrol season 2 features both a return from an old friend and the debut of a new, important character. Mark Sheppard, who previously worked with showrunner Jeremy Carver on Supernatural, returns in the season 2 premiere episode for another guest star turn as Willoughby Kipling. An occult detective with wry British humor, Kipling makes John Constantine look well-adjusted by comparison.

A lot of crazy things happened in Doom Patrol season 1, but it's important to remember two of the final events. Every member of the team got shrunk down to Ant-Man size except for Negative Man (voiced by Matt Bomer, physically performed by Matthew Zuk), and they got introduced to Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro). The daughter of the Chief (Timothy Dalton) who he had hidden away for decades, Dorothy possesses the power to make her imaginary friends become real. It's a unique ability that does have some parallels with the multiple personalities of Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero).

Below, check out a first look image of Dorothy with Robotman (voiced by Brendan Fraser, physically performed by Riley Shanahan) and Kipling reunited with the Chief, along with key art for the show's homes on both DC Universe and HBO Max.

