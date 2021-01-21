How Doom Patrol creates a unique look for each character

There are a lot of superhero stories around these days, but Doom Patrol distinguishes itself from the pack with visually arresting characters. These superheroes – including Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Cyborg (Joivan Wade) – are all victims of horrific accidents, which not only gave them strange superpowers but also unique visual designs.

Doom Patrol season 2 is out later this month on DVD and Blu Ray. Above, you can watch an exclusive clip from the disc's behind-the-scenes features explaining how the makeup team goes about designing the look for each character. Though season 2 newcomer Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) sports a Wizard of Oz-inspired outfit and monkey-esque facial features are a far cry from Negative Man's mummy bandages and translucent skin, the design process is consistent.

"We start off with doing a life-cast of the actor, and then we will take that and sculpt out what we want the likeness to look like," makeup FX designer Bill Johnson explains in the clip. "We'll break down the sculptures into pieces, and then make molds off of those, and then we'll take those molds and create the prosthetics."

Doom Patrol season 2 is available on DVD and Blu Ray on Jan. 26, and can be streamed anytime on HBO Max (since its original home, DC Universe, no longer exists).

Watch the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.