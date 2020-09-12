Doom Patrol renewed for season 3 by HBO Max

Doom Patrol (TV series) type TV Show network DC Universe genre Superhero

Keep your freak flag flying, because there's more Doom Patrol on the way. Timed to DC FanDome on Saturday, HBO Max announced that they were renewing the live-action superhero series for a third season.

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” HBO Max's head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

Based on decades of comics by the same name, Doom Patrol follows some of the weirdest superheroes you'll ever meet — Robotman (Brendan Fraser and Riley Shanahan), Negative Man (Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — as they learn to work together against surreal supervillains that threaten reality. At the end of season 1, the team learned that their mentor and leader Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton) had been personally responsible for all of the accidents that deformed them and gave them their weird superpowers. Season 2 saw them struggling with that revelation, while also adjusting to the presence of Niles' daughter Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro).

The news declares that season 3 of Doom Patrol will be exclusive to HBO Max, which certainly seems to signal the end of the DC Universe platform if that wasn't already clear. Doom Patrol started as an exclusive of DC Universe, and then after HBO Max launched season 2 debuted on both platforms. By the time season 3 rolls around, HBO Max may be the only one standing. Hopefully, the season 3 renewal signals good news for the animated Harley Quinn series, another show that started on DC Universe and has since joined HBO Max, but there's nothing definitive there yet.

Watch the Doom Patrol panel at DC FanDome today, moderated by this EW reporter.

