Doogie Howser female-led reboot Doogie Kealoha, M.D. in development at Disney+

Doogie Howser is scrubbing back in.

More than 30 years after ABC's classic half-hour medical drama series Doogie Howser, M.D. first aired, the show that made Neil Patrick Harris a household name is getting rebooted ... with a twist. EW has confirmed that Disney+ is currently developing Doogie Kealoha, M.D. (working title) starring a female lead from How I Met Your Mother and Fresh Off the Boat writer/producer Kourtney Kang.

The new series would be set in Hawaii about a 16-year-old half Asian, half white girl who works as a doctor. The reboot is executive produced by Kang as well as Dayna Bochco — widow to the late Steven Bocho, creator and showrunner of the original series — and her son Jesse Bochco, plus Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

The original series Doogie Howser, M.D. was also created by David E. Kelley in addition to Steven, and starred Harris as a genius teenage physician balancing being a doctor with the everyday teen problems. It ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989-1993.

