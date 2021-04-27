Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke say they would return for an O.C. revival

Anyone want to take a trip back to The O.C.? Because stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are definitely ready. The two actresses, who played Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper, respectively, on the fan-favorite Fox series, addressed their feelings about returning to their iconic roles while promoting their new podcast Welcome To the O.C., Bitches!

The OC - Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke 'The O.C.' stars, from left, Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke, and Kelly Rowan. | Credit: Everett Collection

Anyone want to take a trip back to The O.C.? Because stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are definitely ready. The two actors, who played Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper, respectively, on the fan-favorite Fox series, addressed their feelings about returning to their iconic roles while promoting their new podcast Welcome To the O.C., Bitches!

Interviewing each other on Entertainment Tonight, Bilson and Clarke got candid about some of their favorite memories while filming the show — and spoke about the possibility of getting the gang back together for real. After dropping hints that some special guest stars would be appearing on the podcast, Clarke asked Bilson what they would have to do to get everyone to come back.

"I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion, but a reboot would be awesome," Bilson answered excitedly, adding that everyone was on board with the idea. "A reboot would be awesome. I think that's in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There's still a ways to go, so maybe they'll figure it out!"

"Never say never," Clarke added teasingly.

For Welcome To The O.C., Bilson and Clarke are undertaking the task of re-watching all 92 episodes of the teen soap opera series which aired from 2003-2007 on Fox. Focusing on all the fashion and epic moments that made the show so beloved for so many years, the two stars will drop secrets and behind the scenes commentary about their time on the show.

Bilson and Clarke aren't the only O.C. members in favor of a reunion. Back in August, star Mischa Barton told ET "there's so many million different ways to rewrite something and retell the same story in a slightly different way. I definitely don't think that that story is dead either because... there's definitely room for an O.C.-esque drama."

With at least three of the stars already interested to step back into thier roles, we just have one thing to say: Your move, Schwartz and Savage.