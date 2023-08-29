"He made that show so interesting because no one could guess which celebrity he was related to," the elder Osmond wrote on Instagram.

Donny Osmond is singing his son's praises after the epic Claim to Fame finale.

The 65-year-old performer showed support for his son, Chris, who placed third on Monday night's season finale of the ABC reality competition series, which pitted a group of people with famous relatives against each other in an attempt to guess each other's celebrity kin.

"For those of you who've been watching the ABC reality show, Claim to Fame, I thought my son, Chris, did an amazing job! He made that show so interesting because no one could guess which celebrity he was related to. I'm proud of my son," Donny wrote on Instagram, before concluding the post with a playful reference to the fact that, unlike a surveyed roster of EW staffers' moms, many of Chris' fellow cast members couldn't guess his famous relative. "Signed, Nicholas Cage. I mean, Elvis Presley. I mean, Jim Carrey. I mean, John Mayer. I mean, Elton John. I mean, Billy Idol. I mean, Little Richard. I mean, Ozzy Osbourne. I mean, Paul McCartney. I mean, John Travolta. I mean, Sting. I mean, Garth Brooks. I mean, Donny Osmond."

He finished by telling his son that he's "a star," and expressed playful disdain for one of the show's clues — a Donny and Marie lunch box — that gave his son's identity away to players still in the game.

"PS. I don't like that lunchbox anymore!" Donny wrote.

In a postmortem interview, Chris told EW that he, too, was disappointed when he saw the lunch box make an appearance on the final episode.

"When Monay was about to guess, the name Donny Osmond was already out in the house. So I knew that that was coming close to the end for me. And the fact that in the final challenge the Donny and Marie lunch box came out, that just added to it. I'm like, 'Oh, I'm totally a goner,'" Chris said,.

He added that Donny regularly watched him on the show. "He was really thrilled. He was excited. It's a big opportunity. This is a big show and there's a lot of hype with it. And so he was very supportive all the way through for me to do it."

