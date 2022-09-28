Watch Donny Osmond confront Masked Singer contestant who trash talked him

Things get scrappy on this week's episode over a joke.

There's a storm brewing on the seven seas this week on The Masked Singer.

Things get scrappy between a new contestant, the Pi-Rat mask, and guest panelist Donny Osmond in this week's "Vegas Night" themed episode, and EW has the exclusive first look.

In the clip, below, Pi-Rat has just finished performing and host Nick Cannon is trying to get him to talk with the panel, but he's apparently having a hard time seeing. "Where the hell are the judges? I can't see s---," he says as he walks off the stage and into the crowd.

After Cannon gets him turned back around, Osmond, who returns to TMS after having previously competed as the Peacock in season 1, tells the Pi-Rat that he must be an entertainer, but not a dancer. Pi-Rat asks Cannon who said that, and when he's told it was Osmond, Pi-Rat quips, "Oh, you mean he's doing something without his sister?"

The joke prompts Osmond to take his earpiece out and run on stage to confront the contestant, but they kiss and make up in the end — literally. Watch the funny moment below.

Wednesday's episode follows last week's queen, Harp, as she competes against two new contestants in a battle to stay in the competition another week. To complete the Vegas theme, the Blue Man Group, jugglers, and some of the best performers in Sin City visit the show. Plus, find out who Hummingbird is after he got eliminated in the final moments of the premiere.

Who will be the king or queen of the episode? Once again, two new characters will enter the game and two more will be unmasked in the all-new "Vegas Night" episode of The Masked Singer, airing Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

