Donald Glover and brother Stephen are writing the Lando show for Disney+

Everyone's favorite smooth-talking, cape-wearing smuggler might soon be returning to a galaxy far, far away.

Now, EW has confirmed that Simien has left the project, and Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are now attached to write the new Lando. The two brothers are frequent collaborators, having worked on shows like Atlanta and Swarm, and apparently, the pair got involved with Lando before the start of the writers' strike. Above the Line first reported the Glovers' involvement.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' | Credit: Jonathan Olley/© 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd.

As for Simien, he shared the news in an Instagram story, writing, "Donald is a national treasure. Glad he and Stephen get to carry the character forward their way. Can't wait to see. Rooting for everybody Black."

Glover first took over the role in 2018's Solo, sharing the screen with Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's droid L3-37. It remains to be seen when the Lando show might take place, but presumably it'll be set between the events of Solo and Lando's first appearance in Empire Strikes Back.

