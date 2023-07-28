Donald Glover and brother Stephen are writing the Lando show for Disney+
Everyone's favorite smooth-talking, cape-wearing smuggler might soon be returning to a galaxy far, far away.
It's been nearly three years since Disney first announced plans to develop a Star Wars series around Lando Calrissian, the stylish space hero first played by Billy Dee Williams and later by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story. At the time, Dear White People creator Justin Simien was attached to write and develop the show, but since then, news has been scarce, with Simien turning his attention to directing the new Haunted Mansion movie (out today).
Now, EW has confirmed that Simien has left the project, and Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are now attached to write the new Lando. The two brothers are frequent collaborators, having worked on shows like Atlanta and Swarm, and apparently, the pair got involved with Lando before the start of the writers' strike. Above the Line first reported the Glovers' involvement.
As for Simien, he shared the news in an Instagram story, writing, "Donald is a national treasure. Glad he and Stephen get to carry the character forward their way. Can't wait to see. Rooting for everybody Black."
Glover first took over the role in 2018's Solo, sharing the screen with Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's droid L3-37. It remains to be seen when the Lando show might take place, but presumably it'll be set between the events of Solo and Lando's first appearance in Empire Strikes Back.
Lucasfilm has multiple Star Wars projects in development. Up next, Rosario Dawson stars in the spin-off show Ahsoka (out Aug. 23). Other TV shows coming to Disney+ include Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and the second season of Andor. Meanwhile, Lucasfilm is also developing several films for the big screen, including a still-untitled Rey spin-off with Daisy Ridley, a film directed by Mandalorian mastermind Dave Filoni, and a film directed by James Mangold.
