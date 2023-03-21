The internet is abuzz about Swarm, the new horror/thriller/satire from Donald Glover and Janine Nabers about a fan who takes her love for a certain pop goddess way too far. The series stars Dominique Fishback who is quickly becoming an early contender for the performance of the year.

And then there's Rory Culkin's strawberries.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rory Culkin attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Prime Video's "Swarm" at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Donald Glover attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Swarm" at Lighthouse Artspace LA on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (l-r) Rory Culkin, Dominique Fishback in 'Swarm,' and Donald Glover | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; AMAZON Studios; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

In the first episode of Swarm (the entire season dropped Friday on Prime Video), Dre (Fishback) hooks up with some random guy (Culkin) she met at a club, high off Festival — a surprise album drop from Ni'Jah, à la Beyoncé meets Lemonade with a splash of Renaissance.

The morning after, Dre's greeted by her one-night stand, naked as the day he was made, and he offers her a translucent bowl of strawberries, which he places, artfully, next to his flaccid penis.

First of all, Rory Culkin's a snack, everyone. Let's just let that — and this illustrative tweet — sink in.

Frankly, It was a surprise to all of us, Amelia.

But it turns out that scene was inspired by one of Glover's real-life hookups, as Nabers explained to Insider.

"Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked [up], he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,'" Nabers recalled. "She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries."

But that kind of comically awkward tension was right up Swarm's alley so Nabers informed Glover that she was "stealing" his story, he was cool with, and now we know Rory Culkin is both the youngest and the hottest Culkin. What a talented family.

And if you haven't watched Swarm, the entire first season is streaming on Prime Video. And it. Is. A. Trip.

