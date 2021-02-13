Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge reunite for Mr. & Mrs. Smith series at Amazon

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are reuniting in a galaxy much closer to home — our own.

The Atlanta actor-director and Fleabag creator are creating and starring in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith series for Amazon Prime Video (Glover announced the news on his Instagram story Friday). Co-created by Fargo writer Francesca Sloane and arriving in 2022, the project is based on the 2005 movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a married couple who discover they're spies for rival agencies.

"Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It's truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, in a statement "Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can't wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own. We're thrilled to be working with them, and with such great partners at New Regency."

Of course, this isn't the first time this duo has worked together. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Glover played Lando Calrissian and Waller-Bridge was his sarcastic robotic companion L3-37. Not only that, but the rapper-musician delivered a sweet-funny tribute to Waller-Bridge at the 2019 BAFTA Britannia Awards, which you can watch below.

Glover and Waller-Bridge will executive produce alongside Sloane, who is showrunning. Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer (New Regency), and Jenny Robins (Wells Street Films) also serve as EPs.

