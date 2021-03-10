Dakota Johnson wasn't worried when her famous parents financially cut her off

When warned she'd be financially cut off, the Fifty Shades star said, "Don't you worry about it."

Dakota Johnson may come from a showbiz family, but that doesn't mean she turns to them for career advice.

During a Tuesday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Fifty Shades of Grey star's father Don Johnson said his daughter "doesn't need any advice from me," adding that Dakota was always confident she would make it, even when faced with being financially cut off.

"We have a rule in the family that if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. You go to college, you get to stay on the payroll," Johnson told Meyers. "Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, 'So, do you want to go visit some colleges?' And she was like, 'Oh, no. I'm not going to college.'"

"I went, 'OK, you know what that means? You won't be on the payroll anymore," he continued. "How you gonna manage?' She says, 'Don't you worry about it.' Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher's The Social Network, and the rest is, shall we say, cinema history."

"So no, she doesn't really call me for advice," Johnson added. "She calls me to say, 'Gosh, I would see you, but I've got three pictures that I'm shooting at the same time.'"

Indeed, Dakota Johnson currently has two upcoming films on her docket: Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter and the drama Am I Ok?, directed by Tig Notaro and her wife Stephanie Allynne.

Don Johnson, meanwhile, is currently starring on NBC's Kenan, as the father-in-law of Kenan Thompson's character. "Doing a show like this is not... what you would immediately expect Don Johnson to be doing," the former Miami Vice star said. "It was a little bit of a risk, me coming in and taking on this kind of a part. And frankly, Kenan is such a pro that he basically just catches me and says, 'Oh no, you're good.'"

Check out the full video of Johnson on Late Night above.