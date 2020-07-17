Don Johnson and Chris Redd join Kenan Thompson's upcoming comedy series

Kenan Thompson's upcoming NBC comedy series has added two new faces. Chris Redd and Don Johnson have joined the cast of Kenan, with Johnson replacing Andy Garcia on the show.

The upcoming single-camera comedy will star Thompson as Kenan, a recently widowed host of Atlanta's No. 2 morning show who struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite the "help" he gets from his father-in-law, Rick (Johnson), and his brother/assistant/manager/house guest Gary (Redd).

Happy Endings creator David Caspe will serve as showrunner and co-writer alongside Jackie Clarke.

Given that Thompson and Redd are both cast members on Saturday Night Live, some fans might fear their departure from the storied sketch show — not unlike when John Mulaney left SNL to do his eponymous Fox series in 2014, and brought Nasim Pedrad along with him. But as of now, Thompson and Redd aren't going anywhere, per the Hollywood Reporter. (As Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member in SNL history, told EW last year, "It's the coolest job ever. There's no other place like it.")

Kenan was picked up to series over a year ago, and a reworked pilot was supposed to air after the Summer Olympics, with Thompson set to film during his SNL hiatus before coronavirus shut everything down. It's unknown when Thompson and Redd would film, with the ongoing pandemic and the possibility of SNL returning this fall.

Johnson boards Kenan following appearances in two acclaimed vehicles, HBO's Watchmen and Rian Johnson's Knives Out. The actor has previously flexed his comedy chops in L.A. to Vegas and Eastbound and Down.

While Redd is a relative SNL newcomer compared to Thompson (well, most people would be), he has increasingly grabbed the spotlight with his strong impressions and hilariously intense delivery. He particularly shined in last year's "That's The Game" sketch, which costarred Thompson. Redd has also appeared in Netflix's Disjointed and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.