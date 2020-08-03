See Dominic Zamprogna back on General Hospital

General Hospital type TV Show network ABC genre Soaps

Now this is how you return from a long and painful break!

On today's original episode of General Hospital, fan-favorite Dominic Zamprogna — better known as Dante Falconeri — is making a surprise return to Port Charles. And EW has the exclusive first look!

The clip appears to explain where Dante has been of late, having last been seen on the ABC soap in March of 2019.

For those who don't recall, Dante is the son of Sonny Corinthos. Zamprogna originated the role of Dante in 2009 and departed from the sudser nine years later. He briefly reprised the role early last year.

After a break in production due to the pandemic, General Hospital resumed filming on July 22. Repeats leading into today's original episode started airing July 13..

At this year's Daytime Emmy Awards, GH took home the gold in Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Tamara Braun) and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

