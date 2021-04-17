Legends of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell says he's 'walking away' from the CW show

The actor announced he is leaving the CW superhero series in an Instagram post Friday night. "Deal isn't done. I have no interest," he wrote. "What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. Im walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow."

Purcell has played Mick Rory, also known as Heat Wave, on all five seasons of Legends of Tomorrow, reprising the role he previously played on The Flash.

"It's been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life," the actor wrote on Instagram. "I smashed this character — not an actor in the world could have done better."

"Time to move on and see how s--- unfolds," he continued. "Big thanks to cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I've made over the years. Thank you all."

Representatives for Purcell did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. The CW and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Purcell will appear in season 6 of Legends of Tomorrow, which is set to premiere on Sunday, May 2. The series has been renewed for a seventh season; Warner Bros. and The CW would not comment on whether the actor will return for season 7. Purcell previously said in an Instagram post that he would be leaving at the end of the seventh season, as his contract would be expiring. The post has since been deleted.