Dolly Parton's big wig crashes Drag Race finale to crown Miss Congeniality

The higher the hair, the closer to God — or, in Dolly Parton's case, RuPaul.

Broadcasting from home in quarantine, the multihyphenate entertainer made a surprise appearance during Friday night's RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 finale, donning a full drag getup (including a massive wig) to help reigning Miss Congeniality Nina West crown her successor near the end of the episode.

Parton recorded her segment sitting inside her drag closet, surrounded by her iconic costumes and hairpieces as she reclined in a chair in a feathery robe. Parton also made a huge revelation during the episode: "My real name is Leslie Jordan, and I'm just in drag," she said.

Fan-favorite beauty Heidi N Closet ended up claiming the Miss Congeniality prize, winning her fellow queens' hearts (and votes) with her sweet attitude, hilarious take on the English language ("leprosy print" and "hepiphany," anyone?), and genuinely kind soul on display throughout the majority of the season.

"Thank you to all my season 12 sisters, ya'll are all fabulous and amazing… I want to speak to all those people out there who've been made fun of just for being who you are," Closet said. "I want you all to be just who you are, because that's when your star truly shines the brightest. Keep shining your true selves."

As the pre-recorded reunion did last week, season 12's final episode played out from the respective participants' homes, as coronavirus quarantine measures prohibited the cast and crew from filming the finale from inside a large theater with a live studio audience, as has been tradition for the televised drag pageant since season 4.

RuPaul's Drag Race continues with its fifth All-Stars edition beginning Friday, June 5, on VH1. Watch Parton's season 12 cameo above.

