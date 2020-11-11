New Dolly Parton holiday special A Holly Dolly Christmas to air on CBS this December

Dolly Parton is taking it upon herself to bring the holiday cheer this year. In addition to the upcoming Netflix movie Christmas on the Square, in which the country icon plays a literal angel, Parton will also be hosting a festive CBS special next month with the perfect title A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The special shares its amazing title with Parton's new Christmas album, released just last month. Parton will perform songs from that album and other Christmas favorites, from light-hearted classics to powerful hymns, all on an "intimate, candlelit set."

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” CBS executive Jack Sussman said in a statement. “There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas will air Sunday, Dec. 6 on CBS from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET and 8-9 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream both live and on demand on CBS All-Access.