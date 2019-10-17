First look at the glitz and glamour of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Netflix

In addition to having a role in “Jolene” (pictured), Parton appears as herself at the top of each episode to offer songwriting insight — and, of course, a whole lot of sparkle. Designer Robért Behar dressed the icon for her introductions in a series of showstopping looks. “The inspiration is the song,” Behar says of the designs. “It’s trying to put clothing on her words.” His efforts resulted in a wardrobe as varied as Parton’s long career, but all fulfilling one crucial requirement: “As long as it looks like Dolly!”