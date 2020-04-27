Fans are just finding out that Dolly Parton's company produced Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image zoom Vera Anderson/WireImage

We already know Dolly Parton is a badass, but did you know she was also partly responsible for bringing one of TV's most famous badasses to screen?

In 1986, the legendary singer and her former manager Sandy Gallin founded Sandollar Productions, the company that produced the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie in 1992. While the film didn't receive great reviews, Sandollar executive Gail Berman believed in the story and thought it would work as a television series.

While Parton's name never appeared on the show, Sandollar is listed in the end credits of every episode of Buffy, which ran from 1997 to 2003. Berman and Gallin are credited as producers on the show and its spinoff, Angel, although Parton is not. Still, the fact that heroine Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) shares a birthday (January 19) with the songstress could be an indication of her impact on the series.

Parton's connection with a show about a teen hunting demons and vampires may seem surprising at first. However, it makes sense that the trailblazer, who's never been shy about standing up for herself, would promote content featuring a strong woman.

In 2016, Berman told The New York Times just how far Parton went to support other women. She recalled that in the '90s, Parton personally handed her a check when she found out Berman was given less Buffy royalty money than the men at Sandollar.

A recent storm of tweets helped shine a light on Parton's little-known involvement with the series:

"Here's another reason I love @DollyParton," one person tweeted. "She help give us the greatest show about female empowerment since the dawn of television. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a revolutionary program that should be studied. Dolly, I love you. I also love Sarah Michelle Gellar."

"I was today years old when I found out that dolly parton was an uncredited executive producer on buffy the vampire slayer," said another fan in a tweet, which has garnered nearly 2000 likes.

Sandollar has also produced films like Father of the Bride starring Steve Martin, Sabrina, and recently, Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings anthology.

If you need other rabbit holes to go down into, wait until you find out about how Lucille Ball basically saved Star Trek or how Brad Pitt has produced everything from Kick-Ass to 12 Years a Slave.

