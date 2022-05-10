Dollface canceled at Hulu after 2 seasons

Dollface (TV series) type TV Show network Hulu genre Comedy

Unfortunately, this is not a figment of Jules' imagination: Dollface has been canceled at Hulu after two seasons.

Created by Jordan Weiss, the series followed the trials and tribulations of Jules (Kat Dennings), who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, set out to repair the female friendships she'd left behind. Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky, and Shay Mitchell also starred in the comedy, which infused magical realism into ruminations on adulthood and friendship.

Season 2, which debuted in February, followed core friend group Jules, Madison (Song), Izzy (Povitsky), and Stella (Mitchell) as they navigated turning 30 in a post-pandemic, post-heartbreak world — all while balancing their careers and deeper relationships with themselves. Beth Grant, Malin Akerman, and Matthew Gray Gubler also had recurring roles.

Brenda Song, Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky on 'Dollface' Brenda Song, Kat Dennings, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky on 'Dollface' | Credit: Jessica Brooks/Hulu

The sophomore season introduced Luke Cook, Lilly Singh, and Jayson Blair as love interests; Corinne Foxx also joined as the daughter of a music industry mogul. Dennings previously called season 2 "messy" and "chaotic" in conversation with EW. She also noted that the show was not in the business of pitting women against each other.

When Jules' boss, Celeste (Akerman), for example, discovered that her husband had a relationship with Madison, "It's dealt with than differently than you've seen on TV before," Dennings said. "It's not the woman's fault, and it's explored in this really great way where you see Celeste in a whole new light."

TVLine first reported the cancellation.

