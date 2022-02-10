Hear Doja Cat cover 'Celebrity Skin' in upcoming Taco Bell Super Bowl ad

The behind the scenes clip also previews the reworked lyrics the "Kiss Me More" singer wrote in partnership with Hole frontwoman Courtney Love.

Don't call it a makeover, but Doja Cat has reworked Hole's hit "Celebrity Skin" with the blessing of the band's frontwoman Courtney Love.

In a behind the scenes video for Taco Bell's upcoming Super Bowl commercial titled "The Grande Escape," viewers see the "Kiss Me More" singer record her cover of the 1998 rock hit, with a quick shot of the reworked lyrics that Doja worked on in partnership with Love.

We also get shots of the full production, where the pop rapper is in full makeup and crew in tow escaping clown college to go find what Taco Bell's tagline "Live más" means to them.

"It's no secret I'm a major Taco Bell fan which has made my role with this campaign all the more fun," said Doja Cat, in a statement on her big game day ad. "I've enjoyed every moment of this campaign, especially the ones where we get to break all the rules, and look forward to continuing collaborating with the brand."

Celebrity Skin Doja Cat; Courtney Love Doja Cat and Courtney Love worked together on a new version of 'Celebrity Skin' by Hole | Credit: Taco Bell/YouTube

"The Grande Escape" will air during the fourth quarter of Sunday's NFL showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, but anyone curious about listening to the full version of Doja Cat's cover of "Celebrity Skin" by Hole can find the single on all digital platforms starting Friday.