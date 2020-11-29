Doctor Who holiday special airing New Year's Day, watch the new trailer

BBC America has announced that this year's special holiday episode of Doctor Who, "Revolution of the Daleks," will air at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. The network has also released a trailer for the show which features Chris Noth, John Barrowman, flying Daleks, and Jodie Whittaker's titular Time Lord beyond bars.

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year’s Day special, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor?

In addition to the regular cast, the show also features Dame Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett.

“We’ve crammed this year's Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent," said showrunner Chris Chibnall in a statement. "Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

Watch the trailer for the Doctor Who holiday special above and see just-released images from the episode below.

Image zoom Credit: Ben Blackall/BBC Studios/BBCA

Image zoom Credit: Ben Blackall/BBC Studios/BBCA

Image zoom Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBCA

