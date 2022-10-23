New TARDIS adventures are arriving in 2023.

Warning: this article contains HUGE spoilers for "The Power of the Doctor."

Talk about a big day for Doctor Who fans. Sunday's feature-length episode of the show, "The Power of the Doctor," concluded with former Doctor Who star David Tennant becoming current Doctor Who star David Tennant as Jodie Whittaker's version of the time traveler unexpectedly regenerated into that of the Scottish actor. Now the BBC has released a teaser for next year's 60th anniversary episodes which features both Tennant and Catherine Tate who is reprising her role of Donna Noble, the companion of Tennant's Doctor. The clip also offered a look at Neil Patrick Harris and Ncuti Gatwa, who was announced in May as Whittaker's replacement.

The BBC has confirmed that Tennant and Tate will appear in three 60th anniversary special episodes. Ncuti Gatwa, who had been expected to make his debut on the show at the end of Sunday's episode, will then take control of the TARDIS, with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023.

LONDON - DECEMBER 18: Actor David Tennant arrives for the Gala Screening of the Doctor Who Christmas Episode at the Science Museum on December 18, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) 'Doctor Who' actor David Tennant | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way!" said showrunner Russell T. Davies in a statement. The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!"

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Polly Thomas/Shutterstock (3658565an) The Tardis 'Doctor Who' TV series filming, Hadyn Ellis Building, Cardiff University, Wales, Britain - 18 Mar 2014 'Doctor Who' 60th anniversary teaser features David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Neil Patrick Harris | Credit: Polly Thomas/Shutterstock

The three special episodes will transmit in November 2023 as Doctor Who celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Watch that teaser below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: