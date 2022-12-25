The time travel series returns in 2023 with a trio of 60th anniversary special episodes.

Doctor Who teaser finds time and space for David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and monsters

A just-released teaser for Doctor Who would seem to be copying the titular time traveler's TARDIS by containing more than is possible by the laws of physics. Though just a minute long, the footage features David Tennant's Doctor, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, Neil Patrick Harris as whoever Neil Patrick Harris is playing, and, oh yes, monsters. Plus: a load of other stuff.

The trailer (below) teases a trio of 60th anniversary special episodes which will screen in November 2023. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson who will respectively play the Fifteenth Doctor and the time traveler's companion Ruby Sunday. Fans had been led to believe that Gatwa would make his debut as the Doctor at the end of Jodie Whittaker's time in the TARDIS this October and were surprised when Whittaker "regenerated" into Tennant, who previously starred in Doctor Who for five years, starting in 2005.

Tennant recently described his return as the Doctor to EW as "joyous."

"[It was] an unexpected treat to get to revisit something that had been such a lovely wonderful experience fifteen years ago," the actor said, while promoting his limited series Litvinenko. "There's some precedent for ex-Doctors showing up for, like, guest appearances, but to get to have another proper runaround in an albeit slightly different long coat was a joy I never really imagined. I just hope I look as fast as I did in the early 2000s."

