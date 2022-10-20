"I just think it's the most exciting casting."

"I just think it's the most exciting casting," Whittaker said of Gatwa, whose credits include the TV show Sex Education and the upcoming Barbie movie. "For us to finish, and the baton going not only to Russell but to him, what a thing for us. Because no matter where this goes, he's going to bring on such a huge fandom that won't have seen Doctor Who. So they'll potentially look back at the history and it'll be us, and we're a part of that now, and part of the canon, which is really exciting."

Jodie Whittaker attends the World premiere of Doctor Who at the Curzon Bloomsbury in London. Picture date: Tuesday October 11, 2022.; Ncuti Gatwa poses for a photograph in the winners room during the BAFTA Cymru Awards 2022 at St David's Hall on October 9, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) 'Doctor Who' star Jodie Whittaker is WhatsApping replacement Ncuti Gatwa 'loads' | Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Executive producer Davies called Whittaker to tell her about the casting of Gatwa shortly before the news was announced in May.

"I was waddling around, because I was very pregnant, and my phone rang, and it was Russell," says Whittaker. "He was like, 'Hello, darling, so, I've got some news.' I was like, 'Oh my god!' So, immediately, I was like, please can I have [Ncuti's] number? He was like, 'Of course you can.' I think I then rang him about ten times, but because he's the busiest actor in the land, he was on the set of something else. He was really sweet and texted and said, 'I'll ring you as soon as I wrap.' I ended up speaking to him, and he's so lovely, and now unfortunately gets loads of Whattsaps from me."

The cast of "The Power of the Doctor" also includes Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Sacha Dhawan, Sophie Aldred, and Janet Fielding.

Watch the trailer for "The Power of the Doctor" below.

