When will we see another season of British sci-fi show Doctor Who? That's a question which even the titular time traveler herself might find difficult to answer given the current global crisis.

In January, actress Jodie Whittaker confirmed that she would return to play the Doctor for a third season. "At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet," she said. The following month showrunner Chris Chibnall told EW that he too will be back to oversee another run of shows which, he said, would be broadcast "next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting.”

Whether the coronavirus pandemic forces a change in those plans remains to be seen. But today, former Doctor Who writer and showrunner Steven Moffat did his bit to entertain Whovians by publishing a new short story about the two-hearted hero.

The story is titled "The Terror Of The Umpty Ums."

"The reeking flesh mass was silent for a moment before twisting and stretching its upper, frontal skin lumps into a new configuration," begins the tale. "Karpagnon’s visual circuits processed and pattern-matched the configuration within two nano-seconds: apparently the human was smiling. Karpagnon considered for a moment and elected not to retaliate."

Read Moffat's story at the official BBC website.

