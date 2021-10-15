This will be Jodie Whittaker's last full season on the show.

Doctor Who is bringing back a few familiar faces — monstrous faces made of concrete and slimy tentacles.

BBC America dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season 13 on Friday, teasing the return of familiar foes like the Weeping Angels, Ood, Cybermen, and Sontarans. In some ways, the teaser looks like textbook Who, what with all the time travel, sonic screwdriver shenanigans, and running. (So much running!) But the new season — titled Doctor Who: Flux — is also a bit of a departure for the show: Jodie Whittaker's recent seasons have mostly been comprised of standalone episodes, but showrunner Chris Chibnall is billing Flux as something more like the Who serials of the past — six episodes all telling one unified story.

Flux also marks the last full season for Whittaker and Chibnall: Both the actor and writer will be departing at the end of season 13, with returning veteran Russell T. Davies taking over as showrunner once again. That being said, Whittaker's run isn't over just yet: After season 13 ends, she'll star in three last specials in 2022, with her Thirteenth Doctor regenerating in the fall.

doctor who Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor | Credit: James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America

In season 13, Whittaker will be joined by returning cast member Mandip Gill as Yaz, along with newbies John Bishop (playing new companion Dan Lewis) and Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson (playing "Vinder"). The list of guest stars also includes Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie.

The new season of Doctor Who will premiere Oct. 31 on BBC America. Watch the trailer above.

